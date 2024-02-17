Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

ALKS opened at $32.18 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

