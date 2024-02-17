ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of ALLETE worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 85.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 131.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALE opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 65.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

