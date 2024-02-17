Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.90.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $390,438,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

