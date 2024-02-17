Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $161.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.90.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,561,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.