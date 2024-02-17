Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,095.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,367 shares of company stock valued at $967,551 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.44 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

