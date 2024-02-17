Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AAR were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 4,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 392,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 503.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 343,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 6,947.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 327,482 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $73.95.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

