Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Standex International were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.33%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,980 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

