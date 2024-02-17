Amalgamated Bank Has $876,000 Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NMI were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NMI during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

