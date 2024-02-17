Amalgamated Bank Has $884,000 Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 932,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after buying an additional 167,766 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $36.14 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TreeHouse Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.