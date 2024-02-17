Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in AGNC Investment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 948.95 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.