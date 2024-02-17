Amalgamated Bank Purchases 42,231 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 309.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hayward were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 22.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Hayward Trading Down 0.9 %

Hayward stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.