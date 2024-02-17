Amalgamated Bank Sells 334 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 85,682 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $126.94 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

