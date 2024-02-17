American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

