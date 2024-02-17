American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
