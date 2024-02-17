American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NYSE:AEL opened at $55.26 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

