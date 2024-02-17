AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO Sells $1,008,839.70 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $173.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

