Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given New $3.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.23.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANGI

Angi Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

Shares of ANGI opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Angi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Angi by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Angi by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.