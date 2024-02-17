Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $700.82

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 700.82 ($8.85) and traded as low as GBX 683.13 ($8.63). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 686 ($8.66), with a volume of 160 shares trading hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 686.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 700.82. The company has a market cap of £271.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

