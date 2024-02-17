ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Truist Financial

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ANIP. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of ANIP opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,217,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

