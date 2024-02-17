Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Up 7.6% in January

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 12,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 277,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,222,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,263 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.