Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.93.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of APLS stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,898 shares of company stock worth $4,737,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.