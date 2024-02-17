Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.14.

Get Appian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Appian Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Appian stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. Appian has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $8,283,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,290,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,096,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,338. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 144.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.