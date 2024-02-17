Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $53,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after buying an additional 14,157,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $182.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.83. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

