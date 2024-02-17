Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.85.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.82. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

