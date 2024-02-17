Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.85.

Applied Materials stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $206.77. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

