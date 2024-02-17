Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Susquehanna

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.85.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

AMAT stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $206.77. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,854,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $948,762,000 after acquiring an additional 116,808 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 27,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.