Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.85.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.3 %

AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $206.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,854,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,762,000 after buying an additional 116,808 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 27,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,751,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

