Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $220.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.85.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

