Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 43.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

