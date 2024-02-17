ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $119.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.45. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $146.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

