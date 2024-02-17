Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

ACGL stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

