Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.6 %
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ardmore Shipping
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.