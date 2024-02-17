Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 256,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

