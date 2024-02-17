Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 748,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 1.7 %

ARQQ stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

