Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 299,387 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $279,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

