Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Artivion Stock Up 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Artivion stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $771.42 million, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Artivion has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

In related news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $244,116.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,194. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $244,116.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Artivion by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Artivion by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

