Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,800 ($85.88) target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AHT. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.57) to GBX 6,000 ($75.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.77) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.46) to GBX 5,300 ($66.94) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,786.11 ($60.45).
Ashtead Group Price Performance
Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
