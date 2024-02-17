Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,377 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.96% of Astec Industries worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

