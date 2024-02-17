ATB Capital Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $110.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. Shopify has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.