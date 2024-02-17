ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) VP Sells $268,433.00 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATI stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

