Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Sells $185,622.64 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,465.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, February 16th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,242 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $263,713.86.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,609 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $496,283.98.

On Friday, November 24th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total value of $80,343.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,075 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $572,349.75.

Shares of TEAM opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day moving average is $205.26. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Atlassian by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,282,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,981,000 after buying an additional 293,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

