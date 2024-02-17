Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Atlassian worth $35,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,387,000 after buying an additional 468,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Atlassian
In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $468,116.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,163.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $468,116.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,163.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $53,047.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,408 shares of company stock valued at $70,368,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Atlassian Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Featured Stories
