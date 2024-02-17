Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Atlassian worth $35,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,387,000 after buying an additional 468,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $468,116.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,163.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $468,116.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,163.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $53,047.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,408 shares of company stock valued at $70,368,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.