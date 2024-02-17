Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $436,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 112,149.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 829,909 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 101.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NOK stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

