Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

