Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $495,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,701,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,995,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,049,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,681 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $264.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average of $239.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

