Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,633.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $84.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

