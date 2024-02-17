Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 514 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $112.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

