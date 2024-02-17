Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,935 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,145.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,575 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,089,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 132,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.