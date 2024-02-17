AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $4,106,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 251,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 37,506 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

