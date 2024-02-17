AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATRC

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $32.72 on Friday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.40.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.