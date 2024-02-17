Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $718.07

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 718.07 ($9.07) and traded as high as GBX 723.80 ($9.14). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 721.60 ($9.11), with a volume of 2,358,036 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.03) price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 718.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 665.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,886.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

